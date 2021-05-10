"Truth About Tech": Device addiction "happening by design" Concerns about the risks of tech addiction are bringing together former employees of some of Silicon Valley's most prominent companies. The "Truth About Tech" initiative aims to raise awareness about the downside of constant connectivity by engaging tech companies, health officials, lawmakers and consumers. Common Sense Media founder James Steyer and Center for Humane Technology co-founder Tristan Harris, a former Google design ethicist, join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their campaign.