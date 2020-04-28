Trump's new strategy leaves coronavirus testing largely to states President Trump's new blueprint for COVID-19 testing leaves it up to states to create and manage their own testing programs, leaving the federal government as "a supplier of last resort." CBS News has learned that the federal government plans to send each state enough test kits to screen 2% of their population monthly. Ben Tracy breaks down where the president and his administration stand with testing, nearly 14 weeks after the U.S. first reported cases.