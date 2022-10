Trump expected to sit for deposition in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

Berlusconi says he and Putin exchanged alcohol, "sweet" notes

Farmers will get $3.1 billion in USDA loan relief from Biden

Fetterman releases updated letter from his doctor

Trump's legal troubles come to a head in New York

Biden and National Archives sued over JFK assassination records

Elnaz Rekabi greeted by cheering crowd upon return to Tehran

CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates laid out multiple criminal and civil cases involving former President Donald Trump.

