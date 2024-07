Trump's past rivals give him their support, spotlight immigration in Day 2 of RNC One-time Donald Trump rivals Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Marco Rubio all delivered speeches in support of the former president Tuesday at Day 2 of the Republican National Convention. Along the way, they slammed President Biden's immigration policies. CBS News campaign reporter Taurean Small and CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez have a recap of Day 2 at the RNC.