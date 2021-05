Trump's drug czar nominee drops out Rep. Tom Marino, R-Pennsylvania, has withdrawn his nomination to be the country's next drug czar. President Trump made the announcement on Twitter. This comes after a "60 Minutes" and Washington Post investigation found that a 2016 law sponsored by Marino essentially weakened the DEA's efforts to combat the opioid crisis. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes talks to CBSN about the new developments.