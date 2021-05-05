Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump's dealings with Democrats roil Republicans

President Trump bypassed Republicans for a deal on the debt ceiling, and now he's engaged in bipartisan talks on tax reform. Dana Milbank, syndicated columnist for the Washington Post, joins CBSN to break it all down.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.