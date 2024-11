Trump yet to endorse GOP candidate for Senate majority leader, House majority still up in the air John Cornyn, John Thune and Rick Scott have emerged as the frontrunners to replace Mitch McConnell and become Senate majority leader in January, but President-elect Donald Trump hasn't lent his support to any of them yet. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more on that and the ongoing vote count for races that will decide the majority in the House.