Trump X interview with Elon Musk expected as Iran hack claims surface Former President Donald Trump will chat with Elon Musk on X Monday as his campaign claims it has been hacked by Iran. CBS News campaign reporter Olivia Rinaldi reports. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is preparing for an appearance with President Biden, the first campaign event he will attend with Harris since he announced he was dropping out of the race. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more.