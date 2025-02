Trump weighs in on possible conflicts of interest for Musk and DOGE At a news conference on Tuesday, President Trump responded to a question about potential conflicts of interest for Elon Musk and his oversight of the Department of Government Efficiency. "Anything to do with possibly even space, we won't let Elon partake in that," Mr. Trump said. Political strategists Maura Gillespie and Meghan Hays join "America Decides" to discuss.