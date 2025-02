Trump walks back Zelenskyy "dictator" comments President Trump on Thursday appeared to walk back comments he made about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being a "dictator." During an Oval Office meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Starmer, Mr. Trump said, "Did I say that? I can't believe I said that." Dasha Burns, White House bureau chief at Politico, and Fin Gómez, CBS News executive director of White House and politics coverage, join "America Decides" with analysis.