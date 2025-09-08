Trump walks back Chicago threats, says "we're not going to war" President Trump responded to questions over his social media post on Saturday that seemed to signal a military deployment to Chicago amid his administration's immigration and crime crackdowns. "We're not going to war. We're going to clean up our cities," Mr. Trump told reporters. CBS News' Natalie Brand has more from the White House, while political director Fin Gomez breaks down a new CBS News poll on the Trump administration's use of the National Guard.