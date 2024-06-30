Trump VP hopeful Sen. J.D. Vance says immunity "has to apply to the president" As the Supreme Court is set to rule on whether a former president is shielded from criminal immunity, potential Trump running mate Republican Sen. J.D. Vance tells "Face the Nation" that he's "very confident" that the Supreme Court will "recognize some broad element of presidential discretion." "The president has to be able to do his job in the same way that police officers, judges and prosecutors enjoy some immunity – that principle has to apply to the president."