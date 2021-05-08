Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump visiting FBI after criticizing agency

President Trump is expected to give a speech Friday at the FBI's training headquarters in Quantico. This comes a week after Mr. Trump called the institution dishonest on their handling of the Clinton email investigation. Julianna Goldman reports.
