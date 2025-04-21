Watch CBS News

Trump, Vance react to Pope Francis' death

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance reacted on social media to the news of Pope Francis' death. This comes just hours after Vance met with the pontiff on Easter Sunday at the Vatican. CBS News' Nikole Killion reports from the White House.
