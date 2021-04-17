Live

Trump under heat to release tax returns

GOP presumptive nominee Donald Trump is under pressure to release his tax returns. This comes amid the claim that the Republican candidate is worth $10 billion dollars. Editor-in-chief of The Hill Bob Cusack joins CBSN to discuss.
