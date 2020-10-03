Trump tweets "Going well" after being flown to Walter Reed for COVID-19 treatment President Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday night, out of what the White House called "an abundance of caution." Mr. Trump is said to be doing well, despite being fatigued and having a low-grade fever. His former aide, Kellyanne Conway, also recently tested positive for COVID-19 as well as his campaign manager Bill Stepien. Chip Reid reports on the latest developments since the president's COVID-19 diagnosis.