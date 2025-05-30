Trump touts steel deal between U.S., Japanese competitor calling it a "blockbuster agreement" President Trump traveled to Pennsylvania on Friday to mark a deal between U.S. Steel and its Japanese competitor, which will keep the American company in the U.S. Additionally, the Supreme Court is now allowing the Trump administration to pause a Biden-era immigration program that allowed hundreds of thousands of immigrants to temporarily live and work in the U.S. CBS News' Olivia Rinaldi and Camilo Montoya-Galvez report.