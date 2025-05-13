Trump touts Saudi Arabia partnership, calls for new Iran nuclear deal President Trump addressed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit to Saudi Arabia as part of his trip to the Middle East. Mr. Trump boasted about close ties between the U.S. and the Arab kingdom and called for a strong partnership to deal with Iran and other foreign adversaries in the region. Mr. Trump also called for an end to U.S. sanctions on Syria and for more focus on Lebanon's economic growth. CBS News' Courtney Kealy and Aaron Navarro have more.