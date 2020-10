Trump to hold first in-person event at White House since COVID-19 diagnosis President Trump will be hosting his first in-person event since being diagnosed with the coronavirus on the South Lawn Saturday, where hundreds of supporters are expected to show up. Some medical experts fear this could be another super-spreader event, and the White House has yet to disclose whether Mr. Trump has tested negative for the virus, which would mean he is no longer contagious. Chip Reid reports.