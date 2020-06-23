Trump to address student crowd of 3,000 in Phoenix as White House officials downplay virus threat Arizona is one of the hottest spots for COVID-19 cases in the United States, and President Trump is going there Tuesday for a "Students for Trump" rally in Phoenix. Two additional Trump campaign staffers tested positive for coronavirus after the president's rally in Tulsa over the weekend, and students planning to attend the Phoenix rally had to agree not to hold organizers or the venue liable if they get COVID-19. Weijia Jiang reports.