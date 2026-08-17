Trump threatens to bomb Oman over Strait of Hormuz; CENTCOM commander meets with USS Lincoln troops President Trump on Monday threatened to bomb Oman if the country "gets in the way" of efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of U.S. Central Command, is praising the crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln after he visited the aircraft carrier on Saturday. The ship has been at sea for more than 240 days, a record deployment. CBS News White House reporter Olivia Rinaldi has the latest.