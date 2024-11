Trump threatens tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to impose tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China as soon as he takes office in January. In a social media post, Trump said the tariffs would remain in place against Mexico and Canada, "until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!" CBS News political reporter Katrina Kaufman has the latest on the incoming Trump administration.