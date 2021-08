Trump grapples with maintaining political relevancy Former President Trump has been working to maintain leadership in the Republican Party since his defeat in the 2020 election. However, over the past few weeks, he's seen several political fires pop up, including two big developments from the Justice Department. Sarah Westwood, Washington Examiner political and investigative reporter, joins "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss how this could affect Mr. Trump and his party moving forward.