Trump talks COVID-19 with journalist Bob Woodward: “I always wanted to play it down” The Washington Post has published excerpts of interviews between veteran journalist Bob Woodward and President Trump — conducted in preparation for Woodward's forthcoming book, titled "Rage." The new excerpts contain several revelations about the president's attitudes toward the coronavirus, systemic racism and more. One major finding: President Trump discussed the coronavirus' severity with Woodward in early February, even as he was publicly downplaying the outbreak. John Dickerson joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the implications.