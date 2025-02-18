Watch CBS News

Trump signs executive order on IVF, takes questions on Ukraine and more

President Trump spoke from Florida after signing multiple executive orders Tuesday afternoon focusing on expanding access to in vitro fertilization, "radical transparency" for government agencies and establishing oversight functions for the Office of Management and Budget. He took questions on various issues including Ukraine peace talks between a U.S. and Russian delegation. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins with analysis.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.