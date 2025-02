Trump signs executive order empowering DOGE; what's next for the Middle East President Trump welcomed the king of Jordan to the White House on Tuesday, just one day after threatening to withhold aid to the Middle Eastern nation if it does not take in Palestinian refugees. After, Trump signed an executive order requiring federal agencies to work with Elon Musk's DOGE. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more and BBC's Wyre Davies reports on the Middle East.