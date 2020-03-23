Live

Will Trump use the Defense Production Act?

As state governors increasingly call for more aggressive action from the White House on the coronavirus fight, President Trump announced he has activated the National Guard in states hit hardest by the outbreak. But the president continued to send conflicting messages on using the Defense Production Act, which empowers the federal government to mobilize the private sector to increase the production of goods. Paula Reid reports on what governors and Mr. Trump are saying about the use of the act.
