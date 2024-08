Trump says he's reached agreement to participate in Sept. 10 debate Former President Donald Trump says he has reached an agreement to participate in the September 10 debate with Vice President Kamala Harris. In a post on social media, Trump said the debate will take place on ABC News and that the format will follow the same rules as the last CNN debate. CBS News has reached out to the Harris-Walz campaign, but has not yet heard back. CBS News campaign reporter Olivia Rinaldi has more.