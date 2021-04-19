Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump returns to Cleveland for Pence night at RNC

After a one day break away from the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump returned to Cleveland Wednesday to hear Indiana Gov. Mike Pence's acceptance speech for the Republican vice presidential nomination. Major Garrett has more.
