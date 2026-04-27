Trump reacts to White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, suspect's writings President Trump spoke to "60 Minutes" contributing correspondent Norah O'Donnell after a suspected gunman stormed the security perimeter at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night. Mr. Trump reacted to the Secret Service reaction and the apparent "manifesto" the suspect sent to his family, according to a senior official. O'Donnell joins CBS News Mornings with more details on her interview.