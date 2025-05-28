Trump reacts to Musk's budget bill criticism, promises movement on Israel-Hamas war President Trump took questions before Jeanine Pirro's swearing-in ceremony to become U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. Mr. Trump says he expects movement in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, and continued to blast Russian President Vladimir Putin for recent strikes in Ukraine. Mr. Trump also commented on talks with Iran over its nuclear program and the latest details emerging about the Republican budget bill moving through Congress. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reports on Pirro's new position and his interview with the retiring Capitol Police chief.