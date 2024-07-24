Trump rally gunman fired 8 shots in under 6 seconds, according to analysis The gunman who shot at former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, fired eight times in under six seconds before he was shot and killed, according to an analysis by audio experts and CBS News. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle recently stepped down from her post after testifying on Capitol Hill about her agency's security failures during the event. CBS News' Nikole Killion reports.