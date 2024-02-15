Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade testifies at Fani Willis misconduct allegation hearing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' relationship with Nathan Wade, the lead prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump, has been the subject of a hearing Thursday in Atlanta. One of Trump's co-defendants in the case has accused Willis of financial impropriety stemming from the relationship, something that could disqualify her and her office from prosecuting the case. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has more.