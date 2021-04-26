Trump's press secretary on healthcare goals, fight with Rep. John Lewis Sean Spicer, press secretary for the incoming Trump administration and the outgoing communications director for the Republican National Committee, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss President-elect Trump's healthcare goals. In an interview with the Washington Post, Mr. Trump said the Republican healthcare plan would have "insurance for everybody." Spicer also addresses why Mr. Trump is sparring with civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis.