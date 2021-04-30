Live

Trump pledges to confront anti-Semitism

President Trump spoke at a Holocaust Remembrance Day event on Capitol Hill. He spoke about confronting anti-Semitism and the importance of never being silent in the face of evil. See his full remarks here.
