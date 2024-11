Trump picks Tom Homan as "border czar," offers U.N. ambassador post to Elise Stefanik President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration is starting to take shape. Trump has chosen Tom Homan, his former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, to serve as "border czar" and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik is slated to be named U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. CBS News campaign reporter Taurean Small has more.