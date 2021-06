Trump pans Biden's immigration policies during trip to southern border Former President Donald Trump delivered remarks at an unfinished section of border wall in Texas, accusing President Biden of destroying the country and repeating false claims about the 2020 election. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal joins "Red and Blue" host Tanya Rivero with more on Mr. Trump's visit, and a legal challenge filed by the ACLU against the Biden administration's immigration policy.