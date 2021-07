Trump attorney on the charges against Trump Organization and its CFO The Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty to 15 felony counts including tax fraud, larceny and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump is not charged. Ron Fischetti, an attorney for Mr. Trump, joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" with his response to the case, and then CBS News reporter Nicole Sganga discusses what we know about the investigation.