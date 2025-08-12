E.J. Antoni, Trump's pick for labor statistics chief, calls for pause on monthly jobs reports President Trump has announced E.J. Antoni, the Heritage Foundation's chief economist, as his pick to run the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics after the previous chief was fired amid a weaker-than-expected jobs report. Antoni on Monday criticized the monthly jobs report as flawed and suggested it be replaced with "more accurate, though less timely, quarterly data." James Bennet, D.C. bureau chief for The Economist, joins "The Takeout" with analysis.