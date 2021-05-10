Trump: Nobody knows for sure that we'll reach a deal on DACA President Trump has said on Twitter that "nobody knows for sure" whether Republicans and Democrats will be able to reach a deal on DACA, the Obama-era program that gives legal status to undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. Lawmakers reached a short-term deal to fund the government through Feb. 8 after a brief shutdown over DACA. Politico's Kevin Robillard joins CBSN to explain what it means for the immigration debate.