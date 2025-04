Salvadorian president meets with Trump, says he won't return mistakenly deported Maryland man President Trump met with Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, in the Oval Office Monday amid Mr. Trump's ongoing immigration crackdown. During the meeting, Bukele said he would not return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador. CBS News' Nancy Cordes and Katrina Kaufman have the latest.