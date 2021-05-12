Live

Trump agrees to meet with Kim Jong Un by May

In a landmark announcement, South Korea announced President Trump will meet with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong Un, by May. Politico reporter Daniel Lippman joins CBSN to discuss what this could mean for relations with Pyongyang.
