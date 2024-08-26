Trump marks 3 years since Kabul Airport attack, Harris campaign pushing for live mics in debate Donald Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony Monday at Arlington National Cemetery to mark three years since the bombing at Abbey Gate at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will return to the campaign trail Wednesday to kick off their bus tour in the critical swing state of Georgia. CBS News campaign reporters Jake Rosen and Aaron Navarro have more on the race for the White House.