Trump maintains lead in Iowa despite mounting legal issues Donald Trump's campaign claimed the Justice Department is trying to interfere with the 2024 presidential election, as the special counsel indicted him on charges related to Jan. 6 and the 2020 election. The former president's poll numbers remain strong in the first-in-the-nation caucus state of Iowa. Amanda Rooker, chief political reporter at Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI, joined to discuss how Iowa voters are reacting.