Trump's incoming White House chief of staff says she won't tolerate drama Leaks, office feuds and chaos were some of the things CBS News reported coming out of the West Wing during President-elect Donald Trump's first term. Susie Wiles, the incoming White House chief of staff, says things will be different this time. Kadia Goba, political reporter for Semafor, and Molly Ball, senior political correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, join "America Decides" to discuss.