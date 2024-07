Trump meeting with Hungary's Orban who met with Putin less than a week ago Former President Donald Trump is expected to host Hungary's Viktor Orban at Mar-a-Lago Thursday, Bloomberg reports, less than a week after the Hungarian prime minister met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Orban has also held recent meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. CBS News campaign reporter Olivia Rinaldi has more.