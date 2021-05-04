Live

Trump holds campaign-style rally after news special counsel is using a grand jury

President Trump held a campaign-style rally Thursday evening in Huntington, West Virginia, where the state's Gov. Jim Justice announced he was switching from the Democratic party to the Republican party. Also Thursday, CBS News confirmed special counsel Robert Mueller is using a grand jury in its investigation into Russian meddling. Republican strategist Kevin Sheridan and Democratic strategist Lynda Tran joins "Red & Blue."
