Trump, Harris zero in on Pennsylvania in race's final stretch Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes up for grabs, the most among the battleground states, which is why the Harris and Trump campaigns have made approximately 50 appearances combined there in the past three months. Former President Donald Trump is looking to drive up voter turnout in deep red Westmoreland County to help him offset other Pennsylvania counties where he might not do as well. Caitlin Huey-Burns has more.