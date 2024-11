Trump, Harris make play for North Carolina, polls show tight race in the Tar Heel State Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are making last-minute stops in North Carolina. Though the state has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 2008, the Harris team believes it is still in play while the Trump campaign also ramps up its voter outreach in the state. Skyler Henry and Caitlin Huey-Burns have the latest.