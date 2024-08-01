Watch CBS News

Trump falsely questions Harris' race at National Association of Black Journalists conference

Former President Donald Trump is facing backlash after remarks he made Wednesday during a Q&A at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago. Trump was asked if he agrees with some Republican lawmakers who have called Vice President Kamala Harris a DEI hire. He said, "I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black. And now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know, is she Indian, or is she Black?"
